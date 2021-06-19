Metro
Police arrests suspected suppliers of bread, drugs to bandits in Kaduna
Operatives of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested suspected suppliers of drugs, bread, and other food items to bandits operating in Zaria, Kaduna State, and its environs.
The suspects were Abubakar Ibrahim, Auwal Abubakar, Hassan Magaji and Ibrahim Kabiru.
Sources told journalists on Saturday, the suspects were arrested at Rigachikun base after supplying bread to the bandits in their hideout on June 8.
READ ALSO: Police arrest bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna
One of the suspects told the police that he made N150,000 weekly from supplying bread to the bandits.
He added that his earnings from the venture at some point rose to N70,000 a day.
Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....