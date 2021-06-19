Police arrests suspected suppliers of bread, drugs to bandits in Kaduna

Operatives of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested suspected suppliers of drugs, bread, and other food items to bandits operating in Zaria, Kaduna State, and its environs.

The suspects were Abubakar Ibrahim, Auwal Abubakar, Hassan Magaji and Ibrahim Kabiru.

Sources told journalists on Saturday, the suspects were arrested at Rigachikun base after supplying bread to the bandits in their hideout on June 8.

One of the suspects told the police that he made N150,000 weekly from supplying bread to the bandits.

He added that his earnings from the venture at some point rose to N70,000 a day.

Victor Uzoho

