Police arrests suspected traffic robber in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a suspected armed robber, Emeka Igwe, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on the police Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the 28-year-old had earlier escaped from the police during an operation in which three members of his gang were arrested.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu’s security details arrest suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

The spokesman said three pistols were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect and his group, members of the `Aro-Baga’ cult group, specialize in robbing people of their valuables in traffic gridlocks.

“Following relentless follow-up investigation, Igwe, leader of the gang, previously at large, has been arrested,’’ Hundeyin wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now