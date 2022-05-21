Police arrests teacher for alleged defilement of 13-year-old student in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a primary school teacher for allegedly defiling one of his students in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta.

He said the 25-year-old teacher was arrested on Thursday in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago-Iwoye Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

“The mother reported at the police station that the suspect lured her daughter to his house after school lesson at 4:30 p.m., and forcefully defiled her.

“She took the victim’s blood-soaked underwear to the station as an exhibit.

“Upon the receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer at Ago-Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye, sent detectives to arrest the randy teacher.

“During interrogation, the teacher initially denied having done anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything.

“The suspect has been taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

