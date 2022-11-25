Police arrests teacher for alleged sexual assault in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a private school teacher, Umar Isah, for alleged sexual assault in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the suspect assaulted five female pupils in the school.

He added that the suspect repeatedly lured the children into a toilet in the school to fondle their private parts.

Isah said: “On 10/11/2022 at about 1000hrs, the following persons namely Hussaina Rabe, Basira Umar, Khalid Ibrahim and Zainab Ibrahim all of Shargalle village, Dutsi LGA of Katsina state, jointly reported at Dutsi Division against one Umar Isah, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Mashi LGA, a classroom teacher, that on different dates and time, the suspect took advantage of their daughters (names withheld) and lured them into the school’s toilet and inserted his finger into their private parts.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. The investigation is ongoing.”

