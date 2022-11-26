Police arrests teacher for alleged sexual assault of minor in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested a female teacher simply identified as Aunty Zara for alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old pupil in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sani Kamilu, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Kamilu said the suspect, a teacher at a private school in Maiduguri, was arrested last week.

He added that the command had commenced an investigation into the case.

The spokesman said: “After the completion of investigation, the case would be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for next line of action.”

The victim’s father who reported the case to the police, Hassan Dala, said he noticed the victim’s urine was reddish in colour.

He said: “Initially, I presumed it to be a symptom of infection. I took her to the hospital, and they told us what the problem is.

“When the mother asked her, the victim told us what the teacher did to her.

“We have reported the matter to the police. What we want is justice.”

