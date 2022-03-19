Metro
Police arrests teenager for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested an 18-year-old boy, Abdulrahman Sulaiman, for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi, said the boy allegedly stabbed his brother after a heated argument at the games village area of Bauchi metropolis.
READ ALSO: Two recruits killed as gunmen bomb police station in Imo
Sanda said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation, adding that the police would not relent in arresting perpetrators of evil acts in the state.
He also urged the general public to desist from taking laws into their hands.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...