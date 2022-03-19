Police arrests teenager for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested an 18-year-old boy, Abdulrahman Sulaiman, for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi, said the boy allegedly stabbed his brother after a heated argument at the games village area of Bauchi metropolis.

READ ALSO: Two recruits killed as gunmen bomb police station in Imo

Sanda said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation, adding that the police would not relent in arresting perpetrators of evil acts in the state.

He also urged the general public to desist from taking laws into their hands.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now