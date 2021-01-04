Police arrests three brothers for alleged murder of security guard in Ogun

The Ogun State police command has confirmed the arrest of three brothers in connection with the murder of a security guard in the state.

The suspects are – Okiki Mulero (23), Micheal Mulero (21) and Joseph Mulero (17).

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested by police for allegedly beating to death a So-Safe corps officer in Obantoko area of the state on Christmas Day.

According to him, trouble started when one of the suspects, Okiki, who is a commercial motorcyclist was denied entrance into an estate in the area for carrying more than one passenger.

Oyeyemi said: “This infuriated him and he called his two brothers, Micheal and Joseph Mulero, who came to the scene and they jointly attacked the two security guards with planks.

“In the process, one of the security guards by the name Segun Godfrey Barde was hit with a plank and he slumped.

“He was subsequently rushed to O&A hospital where he gave up the ghost on Friday, December 25, 2020 while receiving treatment.”

The spokesman said the case was reported at Obantoko Divisional Police Headquarters by the executive of the Community Development Association (CDA in the estate.

“The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, directed his detectives to go after the suspects who were apprehended one after the other.

“The suspects have all confessed to the commission of the crime.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfers of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination,” he added.

