Police arrests three members of notorious ‘Shilla Boys’ in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa State have arrested three members of a notorious gang popularly known as “Shilla Boys” in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects had been terrorising residents of Yola North local government area of the state with dangerous weapons.

According to him, the criminal gang usually disguise themselves as commercial tricycle operators to rob innocent passengers in the state capital.

He added that the suspects were arrested by police on Wednesday following reports on their suspicious movement in Ngurore town.

Nguroje said: “The police command immediately deployed its operatives and successfully arrested three members of the Shilla boys.”

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include one tricycle, knives and cutlasses.

“The suspects are being investigated for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman added.

He commended the people of the state for their cooperation and called for more collaboration with the police in the efforts to rid the state of criminals.

