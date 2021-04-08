Police arrests three men for alleged lynching of burglar in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three community leaders for lynching a suspected burglar in the Ikotun area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the three men are Sakariyau Biliaminu (66), John Adeyemi (77) and Gabriel Ajayi (55).

He said: “The burglar had gained entrance into the room of one Mrs. Adeyemi Opeyemi, of No 2, Asalu Bus Stop, off Abaranje Road, Ikotun, Lagos, in an attempt to rob the woman but she raised alarm and the burglar escaped into the street when some members of the community apprehended and beat him to death.”

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act and vowed to kick against jungle justice in the state.

