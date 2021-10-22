Police arrests three men for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for allegedly exhuming a corpse for a ritual purpose at Sabo area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call at 11:30 p.m. on October 20.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects – Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud, and Bosere Rasaq – were arrested while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo, who was buried six months ago.

He said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ilupeju Division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the suspects were apprehended with the help of members of the community with an already exhumed corpse.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed the corpse in order to use part of it for money ritual.”

The spokesman said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

