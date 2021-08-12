Police arrests three men for allegedly looting company’s warehouse in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly looting a company warehouse at Opic Estate, Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State.

He said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday while looting a warehouse belonging to Sky Industry Limited.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following information received at Agbara Divisional Headquarters that some hoodlums were vandalizing and looting a company warehouse.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbara Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his detectives to the scene where the three men were rounded up at about 4:00 p.m.

“The detectives recovered one Iveco truck with registration number AKD 747 XZ carrying a Forklift, one 300KVA generator, and one 25 KVA generator, property of the company from the suspects.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun, had ordered the arraignment of the suspects in court at the end of the investigation.”

