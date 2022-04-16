Police arrests three men with human heart in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested three young men for being in possession of a human heart in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, said the suspects were arrested along the Osogbo/Obafemi Awolowo University Campus Road in Ile-Ife.

She said: “The Osun Police Command, in its efforts to sanitise the state of incessant ritual killings and other vices, has arrested three young men.

“On April 7, at about 11:00 a.m., detectives on ‘Stop-and-Search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle on the Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road.

“They were flagged down, but rather than stop, they sped off and were pursued by the police team.

“They were eventually arrested at Safejo Area of Ile-Ife, and a human heart, which they claimed belonged to one of their friends, and various charms were found on them.

“As investigation was going on, one of the suspects took ill and died while on hospital admission. The corpse has been deposited at the state hospital for autopsy.

“The two other suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigation.”

