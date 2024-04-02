Police arrests three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking in India

The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in India has arrested three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking.

The trio of Frank Nwokeji, Loua, and Jack David llobi Tochukwu were caught with 204.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine popularly known as ice.

According to the police, Loua was detained in 2019 under the NDPS Act after he was found in possession of 207 grams of heroin and currently out on bail before he was arrested for drug-related activities.

On his part, David had been arrested by the Delhi Police on few occasions for similar offences.

The police said the investigation into the case was ongoing and expressed hope that more members of the drug syndicate would be arrested by the operatives.

