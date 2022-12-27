Police arrests three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking in India

Police operatives in India have arrested three Nigerians for alleged drugs trafficking.

The Senior Police Inspector in charge of the Thane Crime Branch Unit-5, Vikas Ghodke, said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested in the Thane metropolitan city in Maharashtra for alleged unlawful possession of hard drugs.

He listed the suspects as Mago Eugene Stanley, Prosper Okoro Wachuku and Sunday Obasi.

Ghodke said: “The police seized 60gm of cocaine and 70gm of Mephedrone collectively worth Rs 27 lakh from the suspects.

“Other items like mobile phones, passports and visas were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

“The three men planned to sell the narcotics but they were intercepted by the police and arrested.

“They have been booked under Sections 8 (C), 21 (B) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

“During the Christmas and New Year, the demands for the drugs rise and the reason the lawbreakers sell those drugs for the parties. We are investigating.”

