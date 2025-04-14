Police arrests three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking in Libya

Police operatives in Libya have arrested three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking.

The Migrant Rescue Watch (MRW) said in a statement on Monday.

The trio were arrested by the Samnu Police Department in southern Libya for having a large quantity of hashish, which authorities believe was intended for sale.

The organisation the arrest of the Nigerians comes amid heightened security operations in the region aimed at curbing illegal drug activities and cross-border trafficking by migrants.

“The trio, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, were detained during a targeted operation in the town of Samnu, located in the Murzuq district of southern Libya,” the MRW said.

“The area is known as a hotspot for human trafficking and smuggling routes due to its proximity to Libya’s southern borders.

“Following their arrest, the case was immediately referred to the public prosecution for further investigation and possible legal proceedings.

“The trio were found in possession of a quantity of hashish earmarked for sale. The case was referred to public prosecution.”

