Police arrests three nurses for allegedly removing body parts of dead baby in Delta

Three nurses at a private hospital located in Asaba, Delta State, have been arrested by operatives of the State Police Command for alleged removal of the eyes, nose and ears of a newborn baby who died after birth.

The State Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of the nurses on Monday, said the baby died on Sunday shortly after birth and was confirmed by the hospital’s paediatrician.

But when the parents of the baby got home and the body was about to be prepared for burial, they discovered the missing body parts and took the corpse back to the hospital.

“It is true. The information we got was that the child was delivered to another hospital but was referred to that hospital where the child died,” the police spokesman said.

A family member of the aggrieved parents who preferred anonymity narrated how the incident happened:

“The baby died on Sunday shortly after birth and the death was confirmed by the in-house paediatrician and the body was handed over to the parents who took it home for burial.

“But in the process, they discovered that some body parts like the eyes, nose and ears were missing from the dead baby.

“The parents of the baby raised an alarm and took the body back to the hospital and also alerted the police.:

“Three nurses in the private hospital have been arrested in connection with the crime.”

