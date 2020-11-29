Police arrests three over church explosion in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said on Sunday three persons had been arrested in connection with the explosion that rocked a local church in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the suspects allegedly detonated dynamite on the church premises on Saturday night.

He, however, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Omoni added that the command had begun a manhunt for the other suspects, who were still at large.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on the church with three suspects arrested in connection with the attack.

“The suspects are helping us in our investigations and the church premises have been thoroughly inspected by the command’s bomb department.”

