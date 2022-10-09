Metro
Police arrests three robbery suspects in Kwara
Kwara State Police Command have announced the arrest of three robbery suspects around Kwara State University axis, Malete.
The arrest followed a crackdown on criminals in some places in the state.
The suspects are Ridwan Abdulfatai (20), Ibrahim Ridwan Akorede (25) and Aliyu Abubakar Apalando (25).
The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued by the Command spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi in Ilorin, on Sunday.
Okasanmi noted that the raid followed reports of armed robbery cases recieved by Malete Divisional Police Headquarters from attacked students and residents in Malete.
He said: “We recieved a directive from CP after report of an armed robbery attack from some students of Kwara State University, Malete, that they were all robbed at their hostel by armed hoodlums and their property forcefully carted away.
Police rescues nine victims of human trafficking in Katsina
“While approaching the suspected hide out of the gang, the team was sighted by the hoodlums and the armed robbers took to their heels, but one Ridwan Abdulfatai ‘M’ aged 20yrs, from Oke Fomo Ilorin was arrested by the detectives.
“Consequently, the suspect under intense interrogation confessed he is the leader of a robbery gang terrorizing the Malete community and its environs, stating also that he is also a jail bird.”
The police spokesperson noted that investigation led to the recovery of some items suspected to have been snatched at gun points during operations.
The items include charms, generators, 87 handsets, laptops, two television sets, one locally-made gun, one jack knife, among others.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
