Police arrests three students for alleged murder of Bolt driver in Ghana

Police operatives in Ghana have arrested three high school students for allegedly setting fire on a Bolt driver, Boateng Okyere, in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional police command, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the incident took place on December 22 at Bakano in Sekondi.

The police spokesman listed the suspected assailants as Patrick Baidoo (18); Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku (17) and Adolf Eshun (17).

The 37-year-old died at the military hospital after he was transferred there from the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Adiku said the suspects confessed to committing the crime following the driver’s refusal to hand over the car’s keys to them.

She, however, refused to disclose the students’ institutions for security reasons.

She added that the suspects would be arraigned for alleged robbery and murder in the coming days.

