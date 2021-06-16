Metro
Police arrests three suspected armed robbers, car thief in Cross River
Police in Cross River on Wednesday arrested three suspected armed robbers in Calabar, the state capital.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Calabar.
He said: “Today 16th June 2021 at about 0600hrs, three armed robbery suspects who robbed at No. 12, Inyang Ewa Street, Calabar South on 14/6/2021 at gunpoint were arrested by men of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad upon complaint by a victim.
“The suspects are Williams Kingsley (20), Joseph Eyo NSA, (22), and Etim Joseph Effiong (25). Items recovered from them include one fabricated gun, two wooden face masks, two kitchen knives, and three phones.
“They all confessed to the crime.”
READ ALSO: Police Force comes under probe over missing $7.5m recovered looted funds
The police commissioner also paraded a suspected car thief.
“Today at about 1100hrs. Udo Bassey Benedict of No. 27, Ikot Effangha Road, 8 Miles, Calabar stole a Toyota 4Runner car in Don Andrew’s car stand by Cross River Basin Development Authority.
“While heading towards 8 Miles junction and in an attempt to evade being apprehended by the soldiers at Agro-Feeds military checkpoint, he sustained bullet wounds and the vehicle recovered,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....