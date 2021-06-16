Police arrests three suspected armed robbers, car thief in Cross River

Police in Cross River on Wednesday arrested three suspected armed robbers in Calabar, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Calabar.

He said: “Today 16th June 2021 at about 0600hrs, three armed robbery suspects who robbed at No. 12, Inyang Ewa Street, Calabar South on 14/6/2021 at gunpoint were arrested by men of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad upon complaint by a victim.

“The suspects are Williams Kingsley (20), Joseph Eyo NSA, (22), and Etim Joseph Effiong (25). Items recovered from them include one fabricated gun, two wooden face masks, two kitchen knives, and three phones.

“They all confessed to the crime.”

READ ALSO: Police Force comes under probe over missing $7.5m recovered looted funds

The police commissioner also paraded a suspected car thief.

“Today at about 1100hrs. Udo Bassey Benedict of No. 27, Ikot Effangha Road, 8 Miles, Calabar stole a Toyota 4Runner car in Don Andrew’s car stand by Cross River Basin Development Authority.

“While heading towards 8 Miles junction and in an attempt to evade being apprehended by the soldiers at Agro-Feeds military checkpoint, he sustained bullet wounds and the vehicle recovered,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions