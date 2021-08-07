Police arrests three suspected armed robbers in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa State have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested after one Shauwal Kaila of Zai Quarters in Dutse Local Government Area (LGA) reported to the police that some unknown criminals broke into his home in the early hours of Friday and demanded money.

The spokesman said: “The complainant alleged that suspects who covered their faces with masks, collected two of his mobile phones valued at N33,000, and stole a 25kg bag of rice, plasma television, and a box containing wrappers.

“He also alleged that the suspects threatened to kill him if he did not cooperate. Upon receipt of the complaint, police detectives swung into action and arrested one of the suspects.

“During interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be a 100-level student of Social Works and Community Development at the Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, named two accomplices who were promptly arrested.

“Four other suspects named by the two accomplices evaded arrest and are now at large.

“The suspects confessed that they used to sell stolen items whenever they robbed to one 28-year-old man in Kachako town in Takai LGA of Kano State.

“The suspects also mentioned a woman and her son, claiming that the woman, sold the stolen rice on their behalf to another woman at Yalawa Mainoni also in Dutse.

“The police equally arrested them all.”

