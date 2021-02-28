Police arrests three suspected cultists in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested three suspected members of different cult groups in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Awka, said the suspects were arrested during the raid on the groups’ hideouts by personnel of Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS).

He said the suspects had allegedly confessed to being members of “Payton” and “Viking” confraternities.

Haruna, however, did not disclose which part of the state the suspects were apprehended.

He said: “On February 28, at about 6:20 a.m. after receiving a credible intelligence report, police operatives, attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) arrested three notorious cultists following raids conducted on their hideouts.

“Suspects confessed to being members of Payton and Vikings confraternities.

“They will be charged to court for prosecution after the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mohammed assured the people of Anambra of the command’s continued effort to rid the state of criminals.

He urged members of the public to provide useful and timely information that would help the police to nip crime in the bud in Anambra.

“The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, reassure all Anambra residents that the command, under his watch, will continue to work assiduously until the crime is reduced to the barest in the state,’’ the spokesman added.

