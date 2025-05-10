Police arrests three suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have detained three suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the suspects were apprehended during their cult meeting at Elemoro in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state on April 26.

The spokesman said: “The operatives, while on routine patrol, got wind of an unlawful gathering of about 15 individuals suspected to be cultists and acted swiftly, closing in on the group and successfully apprehended three suspects, while others fled the scene.

“A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of two firearms: a defaced Beretta pistol and a locally made pistol loaded with one unexpended cartridge.

“These weapons were seized, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, as the investigation continues.”

