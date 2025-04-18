Police arrests three suspected IPOB members in Imo

Police operatives in Imo on Thursday arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Owerri, said the suspects were arrested at a hideout in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the arrest followed “sustained operational momentum against criminal elements threatening public safety in the state.”

The spokesman said: “On April 17, 2025, at about 0120 hours, operatives of the command’s tactical teams, in synergy with local vigilante groups, acted on credible intelligence and stormed a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout on Cameron Street, Ubahu, in Okigwe Local Government Area.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a gun battle during which three suspects were arrested.”

Okoye added that two others escaped into the surrounding bushes.

According to him, one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action guns, 18 live cartridges, mobile devices, laptops, and N10.3 million cash were recovered from the scene.

“Investigations revealed that the money was contributed by IPOB members to finance terrorism,” he stated.

