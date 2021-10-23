Police arrests three suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested three suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, William Anya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja.

He said the suspects were arrested in the Ajaokuta area of the state.

The spokesman said: “Consequent upon the activities of criminal elements terrorizing Itobe and its environs particularly Itobe-Anyigba highway on 16/10/2021 the police operatives attached to Itobe Division under Ajaokuta Area Command arrested the duo of Danlami Shauibu and Kabiru Amodu both of Adumu village who were suspected to be responsible for series of kidnappings around the area.

“The suspects were arrested by the police team following intelligence-led operations to contain the activities of criminal elements in the area.

“The suspects confessed that they belong to a gang terrorizing road users along Itobe-Anyigba highway.

“During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects gave useful information that led to the arrest of another suspect named, Adejoh Tijani, of the same address on 22/10/2021 at about 8:30 a.m.

“Upon a search on their houses, the following items were recovered – one cut to size single barrel gun, one locally-made pistol, one Point of Sale (POS) machine, one battle axe, one face mask, five live cartridges, and some assorted charms.

“While efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang, all the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

“To this end, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, commended the officers for the breakthrough and assured members of the public on the command’s determination to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.”

