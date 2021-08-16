Police arrests three suspected kidnappers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Ogombo/Lekki Ajah area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team attached to Ogombo police division.

He said the kidnapped victim had been rescued and reunited with her family.

The spokesman said: “The suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

“Police operatives are on the trail of other members of the gang.”

