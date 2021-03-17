Police arrests three suspected kidnappers of Imo priest | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Imo State have arrested three suspected kidnappers of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Bishop Moses Chikwe.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, who paraded the suspects in Owerri on Wednesday, said operatives of the command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit and the Quick Intervention Team arrested the suspects at different locations in the state.

Ikeokwu said the suspects had all confessed to the crime.

Bishop Chikwe was abducted by the criminals alongside his driver at World Bank Road in Owerri on December 27 last year.

He was released by the hoodlums after four days in captivity.

The suspects are – Peter Aluo (28), Ihedum Ulunwa (33) and Ngozi Osinachi (26).

The spokesman said: “I feel greatly honoured to stand before you on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Nassiru Mohammed to keep you abreast of some recent developments.

“Recall that Bishop Chikwe was kidnapped on December 27 alongside his driver and in view of that, the command strategized and ensured the release of the bishop and others in their custody.

“The Commissioner of Police activated all the tactical unit of the command, as a result of that, the suspects involved in the act were arrested.”

