Metro
Police arrests three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three suspected “one chance” robbers in Akure, the state capital.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Akure, listed the suspects as Akin David (36), Kayode Akinlosolu (42) and Adekunle Blessing (32).
She said: “At about 5.35 p.m., on April 16 near a roadblock on Benin/Owo/Ilesha expressway, Akure, two ladies (names withheld) boarded a taxi and one of them was robbed of her Infinix Smart 5 phone.
“The taxi driver ordered the ladies to alight midway into the journey, claiming that the cab was no longer going their way.
READ ALSO: Police arrests cleric with human head in Ondo
“The case was reported to the police and through intelligence gathering, the three suspects were arrested with the taxi marked BDR 743XA while one stolen itel android phone was recovered from them.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be armed robbers who specialised in robbing unsuspecting citizens who board their vehicle of their phones and other valuables.”
“The suspects would soon be charged to court.”
