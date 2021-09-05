Police arrests three suspects for alleged diversion of company’s goods worth N4.7m

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for allegedly diverting a company’s goods worth N4.7 million.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested in connection with the diversion of goods valued at N4.7 million belonging to one Hayat Kimya company in the state.

He listed the three suspects as Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijoke Ogbu.

The spokesman said: “The suspects were arrested following a report made at Agbara Divisional Headquarters on August 29, by one Oluwatosin Ayodeji.

“The complainant reported that Oyetunde, a driver to the company, loaded goods worth N4.7 million to be delivered to a customer in Lagos but allegedly absconded with the goods and truck since August 24.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in Agbara, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.”

“The team embarked on an intelligence-based investigation and traced the driver and the truck to Lagos State where he was promptly arrested with the empty truck.

“During interrogation, the driver confessed that he diverted the goods to the receivers, who bought the goods from him at a giveaway price.

“His confession led the policemen to the shops of the two receivers, Oluwaseun and Ogbu, where parts of the stolen goods were recovered and the duo arrested.”

