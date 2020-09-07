Latest Metro

Police arrests three women, one man over alleged abduction, sale of children in Gombe

September 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State Police Command said on Monday four suspects had been arrested for alleged complicity in the abduction and sale of 12 children in the state.

The suspects – three women and one man were paraded at the command headquarters in Gombe.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Maikudi Shehu, who paraded the suspects before journalists, said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the collaboration between Gombe and Anambra States police commands.

READ ALSO: Police arrests woman who allegedly kidnapped daughter to frame husband’s ex-wife

The suspects – Hauwa Usman (37), Nkechi Odulenye (54), Faith Okpi (38), and Bala Shaukali (38) had been on the run since 2017.

According to Shehu, Shaukali allegedly sold two of his children to one of the female suspects, Odulenye.

The police commissioner said the 12 children were stolen from different parts of the country.

He added that some of the children were sold in Asaba.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */