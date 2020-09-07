Police arrests three women, one man over alleged abduction, sale of children in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command said on Monday four suspects had been arrested for alleged complicity in the abduction and sale of 12 children in the state.

The suspects – three women and one man were paraded at the command headquarters in Gombe.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Maikudi Shehu, who paraded the suspects before journalists, said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the collaboration between Gombe and Anambra States police commands.

The suspects – Hauwa Usman (37), Nkechi Odulenye (54), Faith Okpi (38), and Bala Shaukali (38) had been on the run since 2017.

According to Shehu, Shaukali allegedly sold two of his children to one of the female suspects, Odulenye.

The police commissioner said the 12 children were stolen from different parts of the country.

He added that some of the children were sold in Asaba.

