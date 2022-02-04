Police arrests traffic officer over motorist’s death in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna arrested an official of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) over the death of a motorist in the state.

The motorist reportedly died during an altercation with the traffic officer along the Ali Akilu Road in the Ungwan Sarki area of the state on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi, ordered the traffic officer’s arrest.

He added that the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

The spokesman said: “There was an altercation between KASTLEA and some drivers. They beat him and was rushed to hospital where he died. So, the drivers decided to block the main road in protest but we stopped them.”

