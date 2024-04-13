News
Police arrests two as Yoruba Nation agitators invade Oyo secretariat
Police operatives on Saturday arrested two suspected Yoruba Nation agitators over their alleged role in the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.
Some Yoruba Nation agitators had on Saturday morning, invaded the secretariat and forced the workers to scamper for safety.
The agitators who were armed with amulets and some charms sang solidarity songs and demanded the separation of the South-West from the Nigeria state.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two more Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos, recovers charms
The development forced business owners in many parts of the state capital to close shop and return home.
The group members were eventually dispersed by police operatives and men of the Nigerian Army, 2 Division, Ibadan.
The two agitators arrested during the unrest have been taken to the headquarters of the Oyo State police command in Eleyele for questioning.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...