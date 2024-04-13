Police arrests two as Yoruba Nation agitators invade Oyo secretariat

Police operatives on Saturday arrested two suspected Yoruba Nation agitators over their alleged role in the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

Some Yoruba Nation agitators had on Saturday morning, invaded the secretariat and forced the workers to scamper for safety.

The agitators who were armed with amulets and some charms sang solidarity songs and demanded the separation of the South-West from the Nigeria state.

The development forced business owners in many parts of the state capital to close shop and return home.

The group members were eventually dispersed by police operatives and men of the Nigerian Army, 2 Division, Ibadan.

The two agitators arrested during the unrest have been taken to the headquarters of the Oyo State police command in Eleyele for questioning.

