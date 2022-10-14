Police arrests two Cameroonians, potential buyers with human skulls, bones in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two Cameroonians with human skulls and several bones in Adamawa State.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident while parading the suspects on Thursday.

He disclosed that a suspected potential buyer, Dauda Yakubu, a motorcycle operator, and a woman were also arrested in connection with the crime.

Nguroje gave the names of the two suspects as Nodji Kodji and Raji Silver who hails from Cholli a community in the Cameroon Republic at Garware village, in Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects were arrested on October 11, 2022.

The Command’s spokesman said that the suspects admitted that they got the skulls and bones from a graveyard in Cameroon and wanted to sell them to Dauda at the sum of 5 million CFA.

“They explained that when they took the skulls to Dauda, he said he was not interested and while searching for another buyer they were arrested.”

Nguroje, said the suspects were arrested by the operatives who were on routine patrol in the area.

Speaking further he explained that the suspects were apprehended by the team led by CSP Usman Jauroyel, adding that it was another remarkable achievement recorded by the Command in its efforts towards fighting all crime.

He said both suspects had confessed to stealing the skulls and bones from a graveyard in a certain village in the Cameroon Republic and bringing them to Nigeria to sell.

The suspects will be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

