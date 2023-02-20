Police arrests two for impersonating Rivers CP to swindle victims

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two persons for allegedly impersonating the Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, and defrauding gullible members of the public.

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the suspects used the photograph of the CP to create a fake Facebook account and defrauded people.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects who are from Etche in Rivers State were arrested following a raid of their hideout.

She added that the suspects confessed they usually hack into different websites, print out names of people, their phone numbers and addresses and call to swindle them.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command have tracked and arrested two suspects namely; Amadi Hemenachi, 28 and GoodLuck Nnochiri, 27.

“The two are from Akukabi and Obibi villages respectively in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“They are involved in a case of conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, obtaining money by pretense, and unlawful possession of multiple ATM cards.

“The suspects are alleged to have hacked into the Google network and uploaded the photograph of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, and used same to create a fake Facebook account.

“Investigation revealed that they impersonated the CP and used the fake Facebook account to obtain money from several unsuspecting citizens (mostly job and admission seekers). At the conclusion of investigation, they will be charged in court.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police advises members of the public to be mindful of the personal confidential details they display on social media handles; and promptly report cases of hacked social media accounts.”

