Police arrests two LAWMA staff for alleged fake kidnap

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a 29-year-old employee of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and his colleague for allegedly faking his kidnap and collecting N150,000 as ransom.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department carried out the arrest after a painstaking investigation on the suspects.

He added that the 29-year-old suspect, after faking his own kidnap travelled to Lugbe in Abuja where he made a video of himself in captivity.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect informed his 32-year-old co-worker of his plan and they demanded N5 million ransom but got N150,000 after extensive negotiation before they were arrested.

“Investigations revealed that the first suspect, who was arrested in Abuja, conspired with second suspect to self-stage his kidnap and made the video that was sent to the co-worker for ransom.

“The first suspect also confessed to have shared the ransom equally with the second suspect and used his share to buy a generator and other items for himself.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.”

