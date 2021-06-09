Police arrests two men for alleged child defilement in Jigawa | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested two men for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in Kafin Hausa local government area of the state.

The acting spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shisu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday Dutse.

Shisu said the suspects aged 45 and 38, were arrested on June 1 for allegedly the girl who is a student of Special Primary School, Kafin Hausa.

He said: “The report at Kafin Hausa police division revealed that the suspects, all of Kafin Hausa LGA and attached to LEA Kafin Hausa, criminally conspired and raped a 13-old-girl, who is a student of special primary school, Kafin Hausa.”

The spokesman added that the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre at General Hospital, Dutse, for proper medical examination.

Shisu said that the police had commenced investigation into the case for possible prosecution.

