Police arrests two men for alleged murder of motorcyclist in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two armed robbery suspects for alleged murder of a motorcyclist at the Sango-Ota area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Ota, said the two suspects were arrested on March 15.

He said the suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu, were arrested following after a report was lodged at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Bihari Saliu.

Oyeyemi said: “Saliu, the father of the victim reported that his 25-year-old son, Yusuf Bihari, left home with his motorcycle a day before he was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town.

“He reported that his motorcycle was nowhere to be found.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

“The DPO, who was determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim, mobilised his men and embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation in conjunction with the community vigilante.

“Ismail Hammed was arrested with the victim’s motorcycle. Following his arrest, he led the police to his accomplice, Osoba Yakubu, who was equally apprehended by the operatives.

“The duo have confessed to the commission of the crime and are helping the police in the investigation.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”

