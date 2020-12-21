Police arrests two men for allegedly gang-r*ping 19-year-old girl in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested two men, Damilare Oyeniyi and Emmanuel Okori, for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in the state.

The men also recorded the action with the intention of blackmailing the girl on social media.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this when he paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Abeokuta, said the men committed the act on December 12 in the Sango area of the state.

He added that the suspects were arrested four days later after the girl reported the matter at the Sango Divisional Police Station.

According to him, the victim reported that Oyeniyi and Okori, who are her neighbours, dragged her into a room in the compound, stripped her naked, filmed her and took turns to defile her several times.

He said: “Upon the report, the DPO Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and bring them to book.

“The investigative effort of the police detectives paid off on December 16, 2020, when the duo were eventually arrested. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime.

“They confessed that they filmed her nude, which they used to threaten her not to report or else the video would be posted on social media.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

