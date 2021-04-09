Police arrests two men for allegedly stealing 10 goats in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Ekiti State have arrested two men for being in possession of 10 stolen goats in Igbemo-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said the police operatives acted on a tip-off to apprehend the suspects.

Abutu said a group of hunters had sent a distress call to Divisional Police Headquarters, Iworoko, after intercepting the suspects with the stolen goats in Igbemo-Ekiti.

He said the command deployed a team of detectives to the scene where the suspects were arrested and brought to the divisional headquarters with the goats.

The spokesman said: “The suspects, during interrogation, confessed to having stolen all the goats from Ise-Ekiti and were bringing them to Ado-Ekiti where they reside before selling them.

“Five out of the 10 goats kept inside the boot of the car died in the process.”

