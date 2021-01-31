Police arrests two men for using underage girls for pornography in Kano

Two men, Ibrahim Mohammad Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umar, have been arrested in Kano by operatives of the Interpol National Central Bureau, Nigeria Police Force, for allegedly using underage girls for child pornography in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the two suspects took advantage of underage girls in the state by sexually abusing them, making video recordings of the acts and sharing them on a Whatsapp chat group.

Abdullahi said the arrest of the two men was made possible following intelligence received from their counterparts in Brasilia, Brazil.

The statement read:

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three mobile phones and a laptop.

READ ALSO: Kano Hisbah Police impounds truck with N25m worth of alcoholic drinks on Christmas day

“Forensic investigation/analysis carried out by the police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in United States dollars.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police notes that a total of 2,792 suspects were arrested by the police for sexual and gender-based violence and other sexual related offences in 2020.

“The IGP enjoins parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards and report any incidents of abuse against women and children.

“He expresses his displeasure with the prevailing culture of silence in concealing crimes against women and children and calls for improved collaboration with the police, assuring that the Force is well repositioned to protect women and children and confront violent crimes in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions