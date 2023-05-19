Police arrests two notorious kidnappers in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested two notorious kidnappers terrorising communities in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the command on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

He said the two suspects were arrested in partnership with the Kogi State police command.

He added that the suspects – Abu Hassan aka Danger, and Abubakar Sodiq, have been terrorising innocent citizens around Iyemero/Oke-Ako/Irele/Ipao-Ekiti axis.

The CP said one of the victims the suspects kidnapped at a farm in Iyemero-Ekiti identified them.

“Another victim said the suspects were part of the gang that intercepted his vehicle on December 26, 2022, at about 14:00hrs along Oke-Ako Road and shot his two legs but he managed to escape.

“The suspects were also allegedly involved in the abduction of another victim and his two brothers on September 3, 2022.

“The victim also said they shot and killed his elder brother, Ayebulu Joseph, a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer,” Dare stated.

