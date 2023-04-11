Police arrests two over driver’s murder in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of one Tope Olorunfemi, in Akure, the state capital.

An angry mob killed Olorunfemi over the death of two persons in an auto crash in the Ijoka area of the state on Monday.

Six other persons were wounded in the accident.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

She added that the command has not confirmed that the deceased was an internet fraudster as claimed by the mob.

