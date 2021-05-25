Police arrests two robbery suspects, recovers stolen firearms in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests two robbery suspects, recovers stolen firearms in Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and ammunitions at Isu in Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, in a statement released in Abakaliki on Monday, said two suspects, Eluu Emmanuel, and the gang leader known as “Blood’’ was arrested.
The statement read: “Emmanuel made useful statement to the police and led police operatives to the house of “Blood’’.
“He also led the police to the houses of other gang members who were alleged to have been terrorising the area and the master minder of the various attacks on three Police Divisional Headquarters in Onicha, Abaomege and Ohaozara.
“Emmanuel and his cohorts on sighting the police, opened fire on the operatives who gallantly fought back.
“In the process `Blood’ was apprehended with gunshot injuries, while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds.
“Emmanuel’s house and premises were immediately searched and one double- barrel English gun with eleven live cartridges, one locally made gun and other incriminating items were recovered.”
Also recovered was one Riot Police Smoke Gunner stolen from Ohaozara Police Divisional Headquarters when the division was attacked on May 6.
“Three police batons, one grenade, one canister of teargas and two police belts were also recovered.
“Two police radio communication handsets with chargers stolen from Onicha Divisional Headquarters of the police which was also attacked and set ablaze on Feb. 4, were recovered.
“Four Biafran flags and one juju (charm) box were also recovered at the scene,’’ Odah said.
By Victor Uzoho
