Police arrests two siblings for attempting to kidnap employer’s son

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two siblings and an accomplice for allegedly attempting to kidnap their employer’s son.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Blessing Oyeleke, David Oyeleke and Kabiru Oniyitan, were arrested on Monday, December 7, following a report made at the Onipanu Divisional Police Headquarters by one Makinde Oluwatoyin, the Managing Director of Precy Company located in Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi said Makinde reported that he had received a phone call from an anonymous caller who threatened to kidnap his son from school and wipe out his family if he failed to pay the sum of N2 million into a specific bank account within three days.

According to the PPRO, Makinde stated further that the caller described his children’s school and his house, which suggested that he had been under their surveillance for some time.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, detailed detectives to embark on intelligence and technical based investigation.

“Their efforts paid off when one of the suspects was traced to her hideout and was arrested with the phone which they were using to make calls to the man.

“Her arrest led to the subsequent arrest of two other accomplices, while the remaining one is still at large.

“On interrogation, they confessed to have jointly planned the crime having worked in the man’s company before and knew his financial capacity.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation,” Odeyemi said.

