Police arrests two suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested two suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the news to journalists on Sunday in Warri, said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Ekpan division in the Uvwie local government area of the state on Saturday.

He added that the duo were members of a three-man robbery gang terrorising the state.

Edafe said: “The operatives were on a stop-and-search duty on the Ekpan Road when they intercepted a tricycle conveying the suspects.

“One of the passengers jumped and escaped. When the tricycle was searched, one locally-made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered.

“The suspects claimed that the gun belonged to their friend who escaped from the tricycle. Investigation on the matter is ongoing.”

