Police arrests two suspected armed robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Monday arrested two suspected armed robbers at Abiola Gardens in the Ketu area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said a team of detectives arrested the suspects who specialise in robbing motorists with dangerous weapons.

Hundeyin said: “The arrest followed repeated complaints by motorists on the activities of miscreants along the axis.

“When a search was conducted on the suspects, five stolen Android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in the investigation aimed at arresting other criminals in that axis.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts be sustained for the arrest of all miscreants in the area.”

