Police arrests two suspected bandits in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested two suspected bandits and recovered 71 cows and 23 sheep in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

He said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division following credible information on November 30.

The spokesman said: “The suspects were sighted at Izom cattle market with two suspected stolen sheep.

“The sheep were suspected to have been rustled from Zazagha village, Munya Local Government Area of the state on November 26.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a 10-man gang of bandits who stormed Chibani and Dnalakpe villages via Zazagha and rustled the cattle.

“In the course of investigation, 71 cows and 23 sheep were recovered from the suspects while trying to moving the cattle from Zazagha forest to Kwali Area of Abuja.”

