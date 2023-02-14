Police arrests two suspected buyers of slain ex-CBN official’s car in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two suspected buyers of the slain ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official, Kehinde Fatinoye’s car in the state.

Fatinoye and his wife were killed by unknown persons shortly after they returned from the New Year cross-over service in Abeokuta.

The remains of the couple’s only son, Oreoluwa, were discovered in a river a few years later.

The family’s driver, Lekan Adekanbi, had earlier told the police that he killed the couple and their son over a salary dispute.

Adekanbi said he planned the crime after the couple allegedly declined his request for a salary increase and loan.

The driver and two other accomplices trailed the couple from their church where they had gone to observe the Crossover service and killed them.

The suspects also set the victims’ corpses and the house ablaze.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta that suspected buyers of the couple’s car were arrested on Monday.

He added that the suspects – Azeez Usman and Owolaja Aanuoluwapo – were arrested at different locations in Ogun following the confession of the suspects arrested earlier by the police.

Oyeyemi said the suspected killers had told the police that the car was sold to Azeez Usman for N150,000.

The spokesman said: “After killing the couple, the suspects got hold of their son Oreoluwa and their adopted child, Felix Olorunyomi, tied them and put them in the booth of the Hyundai car.

“They drove them to Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe area in Abeokuta, where they threw them into the river.

“The suspects later parked the car somewhere in Oke Ata area also in Abeokuta and later contacted Owolaja AanuOluwapo who went there and drove the vehicle to Usman’s workshop.

“It was at the workshop that the car was cannibalised and sold as spare parts.

“Police investigation showed that the two additional suspects were duly informed that the car was stolen; but they went ahead and bought it for N150,000.”

