Police arrests two suspected child traffickers in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested two suspected child traffickers in the nation’s capital.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence.

She listed the suspects as Ifeoma Uzor (60) and Lukman Isiaka (29).

Adeh said: “Preliminary investigation indicates that Isiaka goes about the streets of various states, tricking children with a popular flavored drink and asking them to come along with him until he successfully lures them out of sight and reach.

READ ALSO: Police rescue nine children from suspected traffickers in Enugu

“Afterward, he will sell them to Ifeoma at the sum of N180, 000 per child. Ifeoma in turn will sell the child to interested buyers at N850, 000 each.”

She said three children recovered from the suspects had been successfully reunited with their families.

“The suspects will be charged to court soon,” the spokesperson added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now