Metro
Police arrests two suspected cultists in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected cultists and recovered firearms in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
He said the suspects were arrested during a routine patrol by detectives from Badagry division on September 23.
The spokesman said: “The police team was suspicious of the suspects’ movement within Ajara community and launched an attack on them while other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the operatives.
“After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally-made double-barrel pistol, nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession.
“Investigation revealed that the suspects are members of Eiye Confraternity in Badagry and environs.
“Efforts are in place to unravel more details about their activities and source of the firearm.”
“The suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.”
